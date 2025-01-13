Alan the Alien Price (ALAN)
The live price of Alan the Alien (ALAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.94K USD. ALAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alan the Alien Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 159.04 USD
- Alan the Alien price change within the day is +0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 43.35B USD
During today, the price change of Alan the Alien to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alan the Alien to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alan the Alien to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alan the Alien to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Alan the Alien: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
+0.10%
-13.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alan The Alien ($ALAN) is a unique digital asset in the form of a meme token, conceived purely for entertainment purposes. It embraces the absurdity and humor often associated with meme culture in the cryptocurrency space. $ALAN holds no intrinsic value nor does it promise any financial returns. It exists solely for the enjoyment and amusement of its community members. Project Info: Token Name: Alan The Alien Symbol: $ALAN Type: Meme Token Purpose: Entertainment Only Value: No Intrinsic Value Team: Informal, Community-Driven Roadmap: Non-existent Features: Alien-themed: The token is inspired by the concept of aliens, adding a quirky and imaginative element to its identity. Meme Culture: $ALAN embraces meme culture, leveraging humor and absurdity to engage its community. Entertainment Value: The primary aim of $ALAN is to entertain and amuse its holders, without any financial expectations.
