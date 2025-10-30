aiAPIS (APIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.01165608$ 0.01165608 $ 0.01165608 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

aiAPIS (APIS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, APIS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. APIS's all-time high price is $ 0.01165608, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, APIS has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aiAPIS (APIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.43K$ 9.43K $ 9.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.17K$ 10.17K $ 10.17K Circulation Supply 91.43M 91.43M 91.43M Total Supply 98,623,382.30848566 98,623,382.30848566 98,623,382.30848566

The current Market Cap of aiAPIS is $ 9.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APIS is 91.43M, with a total supply of 98623382.30848566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.17K.