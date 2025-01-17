AI Virtual Agents Price (AIVIA)
The live price of AI Virtual Agents (AIVIA) today is 0.0010491 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.05M USD. AIVIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI Virtual Agents Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 235.29K USD
- AI Virtual Agents price change within the day is +124.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIVIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIVIA price information.
During today, the price change of AI Virtual Agents to USD was $ +0.00058244.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI Virtual Agents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI Virtual Agents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI Virtual Agents to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00058244
|+124.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AI Virtual Agents: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.17%
+124.81%
+182.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$AIVIA is the cryptocurrency powering the AI Virtual Agents ecosystem, currently built on Solana, with future support planned for BASE and BNB Smart Chain to enable multi-chain compatibility. The platform integrates an AI Agent Marketplace that aggregates various AI virtual agents tailored to industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. It allows businesses to automate workflows and enhance customer interactions, while developers can create and monetize innovative AI solutions. Core features include cross-chain operability, tools for onboarding new agents, and a training hub to refine agent performance, incentivized by $AIVIA rewards. The project aims to revolutionize AI-driven interactions across industries with seamless blockchain integration and advanced developer tools.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIVIA to AUD
A$0.001689051
|1 AIVIA to GBP
￡0.000860262
|1 AIVIA to EUR
€0.001017627
|1 AIVIA to USD
$0.0010491
|1 AIVIA to MYR
RM0.00472095
|1 AIVIA to TRY
₺0.037295505
|1 AIVIA to JPY
¥0.163229469
|1 AIVIA to RUB
₽0.108707742
|1 AIVIA to INR
₹0.090841569
|1 AIVIA to IDR
Rp17.198357904
|1 AIVIA to PHP
₱0.061424805
|1 AIVIA to EGP
￡E.0.05287464
|1 AIVIA to BRL
R$0.006347055
|1 AIVIA to CAD
C$0.001510704
|1 AIVIA to BDT
৳0.127549578
|1 AIVIA to NGN
₦1.63156032
|1 AIVIA to UAH
₴0.044251038
|1 AIVIA to VES
Bs0.0566514
|1 AIVIA to PKR
Rs0.292635954
|1 AIVIA to KZT
₸0.55654755
|1 AIVIA to THB
฿0.036131004
|1 AIVIA to TWD
NT$0.03451539
|1 AIVIA to CHF
Fr0.000954681
|1 AIVIA to HKD
HK$0.008161998
|1 AIVIA to MAD
.د.م0.010553946