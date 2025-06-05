MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
ZEROX Price(ZEROX)
The current price of ZEROX (ZEROX) today is -- USD with a current market cap of -- USD. ZEROX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZEROX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZEROX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZEROX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZEROX price information.
Track the price changes of ZEROX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
No Data
Today, ZEROX recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.ZEROX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.ZEROX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZEROX saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ZEROX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ZEROX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZeroX is a MetaFi project deployed on the BNB Chain, integrating various elements such as Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, Web3, SocialFi, and NFTs. It offers a unique metaverse experience where players can engage in activities like building, experiencing, learning, socializing, transacting, and working within a decentralized ecosystem. Note: ZeroX (ZRX) ticker will be named as ZEROX on MEXC. Please take note before proceeding with the deposit and withdrawal.
ZEROX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZEROX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ZEROX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZEROX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZEROX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZEROX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZEROX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZEROX price prediction page.
Tracing ZEROX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZEROX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZEROX price history page.
Looking for how to buy ZEROX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZEROX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ZEROX to VND
₫--
|1 ZEROX to AUD
A$--
|1 ZEROX to GBP
￡--
|1 ZEROX to EUR
€--
|1 ZEROX to USD
$--
|1 ZEROX to MYR
RM--
|1 ZEROX to TRY
₺--
|1 ZEROX to JPY
¥--
|1 ZEROX to RUB
₽--
|1 ZEROX to INR
₹--
|1 ZEROX to IDR
Rp--
|1 ZEROX to KRW
₩--
|1 ZEROX to PHP
₱--
|1 ZEROX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZEROX to BRL
R$--
|1 ZEROX to CAD
C$--
|1 ZEROX to BDT
৳--
|1 ZEROX to NGN
₦--
|1 ZEROX to UAH
₴--
|1 ZEROX to VES
Bs--
|1 ZEROX to PKR
Rs--
|1 ZEROX to KZT
₸--
|1 ZEROX to THB
฿--
|1 ZEROX to TWD
NT$--
|1 ZEROX to AED
د.إ--
|1 ZEROX to CHF
Fr--
|1 ZEROX to HKD
HK$--
|1 ZEROX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ZEROX to MXN
$--
For a more in-depth understanding of ZEROX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
Šis išsamus vadovas nagrinėja Lagrange novatorišką požiūrį į decentralizuotą įrodymų generavimą, jo gimtąjį $LA žetoną ir kaip ši novatoriška infrastruktūra keičia viską, pradedant rollup mastelio didinimu iki patikrinamo AI. Nesvarbu, ar esate kūrėjas, ieškantis efektyvių ZK sprendimų, investuotojas, besidomintis infrastruktūros žetonais, ar tiesiog smalsus dėl kriptografinio patvirtinimo ateities, šis straipsnis suteikia esminių įžvalgų apie Lagrange vaidmenį kuriant rytojaus patikimą internetą.
Denne omfattende guiden utforsker Lagranges banebrytende tilnærming til desentralisert bevisgenerering, dens native $LA token, og hvordan denne innovative infrastrukturen omformer alt fra rullupskalerbarhet til verifiserbar AI. Enten du er en utvikler som søker effektive ZK-løsninger, en investor som er interessert i infrastrukturtokens, eller bare nysgjerrig på fremtiden for kryptografisk verifisering, gir denne artikkelen viktige innsikter i Lagranges rolle i å bygge morgendagens verifiserbare internett.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.