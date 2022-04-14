Unizen (ZCX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unizen (ZCX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unizen (ZCX) Information Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience. Official Website: https://unizen.io Whitepaper: https://docs.unizen.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc52c326331e9ce41f04484d3b5e5648158028804

Unizen (ZCX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Unizen (ZCX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.33M $ 23.33M $ 23.33M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 650.82M $ 650.82M $ 650.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.85M $ 35.85M $ 35.85M All-Time High: $ 5.972 $ 5.972 $ 5.972 All-Time Low: $ 0.02076762819242495 $ 0.02076762819242495 $ 0.02076762819242495 Current Price: $ 0.03585 $ 0.03585 $ 0.03585 Learn more about Unizen (ZCX) price

Unizen (ZCX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unizen (ZCX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZCX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZCX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZCX's tokenomics, explore ZCX token's live price!

