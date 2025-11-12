XYO initially built a data company focused on Proof of Location, providing certainty of location for connected devices. Over time, XYO evolved into a full-fledged data company that collects and verifies both real-world and virtual data, connecting it to Web2 and Web3 applications. XYO expanded its ecosystem by launching the XYO Layer One blockchain, purpose-built to support the intensive data demands of DePIN, RWA, AI, and similar data-driven industries. The XYO Layer One blockchain offers a purpose-built solution for data-heavy industries like AI and DePIN, featuring unique architecture that supports simultaneous operation of blockchains with a unified, shared ledger. It enables seamless data handling while maintaining precision and scalability, ensuring it meets the demands of diverse applications.