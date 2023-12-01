XDB CHAIN (XDB) Tokenomics
XDB CHAIN (XDB) Information
XDB is the native coin of the XDB CHAIN, categorized as a Real World Asset (RWA). The XDB CHAIN represents a pioneering protocol layer often referred to as the technology that "empowers brands and consumers of tomorrow". This platform is specifically designed to facilitate the rapid and cost-effective transfer of Branded Coins (BCO), underpinning a unique tokenomics structure that implements continual token burn mechanisms linked to real-world utility (RWU). The XDB CHAIN operates on an advanced, decentralized infrastructure that is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly with open APIs. This network is comprised of interconnected nodes known as “XDB CHAIN cores", which are operated by various individuals and entities globally. Through the XDB CHAIN, users have the capability to develop payment-related applications and devices. Additionally, it allows users to mint their own digital assets on the network, which can be leveraged to enhance audience engagement for various brands
XDB CHAIN (XDB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for XDB CHAIN (XDB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
XDB CHAIN (XDB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of XDB CHAIN (XDB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XDB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XDB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XDB's tokenomics, explore XDB token's live price!
How to Buy XDB
Interested in adding XDB CHAIN (XDB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XDB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
XDB CHAIN (XDB) Price History
Analyzing the price history of XDB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
XDB Price Prediction
Want to know where XDB might be heading? Our XDB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy XDB CHAIN (XDB)
Amount
1 XDB = 0.0005548 USD