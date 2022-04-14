WINR Protocol (WINR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WINR Protocol (WINR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WINR Protocol (WINR) Information WINR is an infrastructure for Gaming frontend operators and gaming providers to build decentralized, trustless and transparent products. Official Website: https://winr.games/ Whitepaper: https://docs.winr.games/ Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/address/0xD77B108d4f6cefaa0Cae9506A934e825BEccA46E Buy WINR Now!

WINR Protocol (WINR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WINR Protocol (WINR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 910.44M $ 910.44M $ 910.44M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.00M $ 6.00M $ 6.00M All-Time High: $ 0.0838 $ 0.0838 $ 0.0838 All-Time Low: $ 0.005103836506161984 $ 0.005103836506161984 $ 0.005103836506161984 Current Price: $ 0.00659 $ 0.00659 $ 0.00659 Learn more about WINR Protocol (WINR) price

WINR Protocol (WINR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WINR Protocol (WINR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WINR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WINR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WINR's tokenomics, explore WINR token's live price!

