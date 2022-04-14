Vameon (VON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Vameon (VON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Vameon (VON) Information Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay. Official Website: https://vameon.com/ Whitepaper: https://vameon.com/docs/Vameon-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa4c3497b57c8b6d510f3707a1e9694fd791f45fb Buy VON Now!

Vameon (VON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vameon (VON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.21M $ 4.21M $ 4.21M Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 249.41B $ 249.41B $ 249.41B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.90M $ 16.90M $ 16.90M All-Time High: $ 0.000953922 $ 0.000953922 $ 0.000953922 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004946453995299 $ 0.000004946453995299 $ 0.000004946453995299 Current Price: $ 0.000016896 $ 0.000016896 $ 0.000016896 Learn more about Vameon (VON) price

Vameon (VON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vameon (VON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VON's tokenomics, explore VON token's live price!

How to Buy VON Interested in adding Vameon (VON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VON on MEXC now!

Vameon (VON) Price History Analyzing the price history of VON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VON Price History now!

VON Price Prediction Want to know where VON might be heading? Our VON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!