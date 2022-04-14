VoluMint (VMINT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into VoluMint (VMINT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

VoluMint (VMINT) Information VoluMint provides decentralised AI automated market-making service. Official Website: https://volumint.io Whitepaper: https://www.storydoc.com/68e5eef56e136df763a01820d4d41705/3d80063a-eb1b-42d8-837c-e53fd5efef0c/6553705840bb43000b761498 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd7b2c1a7f3c67fb0ea57a7ef29bc1f18d7be3195 Buy VMINT Now!

VoluMint (VMINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for VoluMint (VMINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 632.20K $ 632.20K $ 632.20K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 552.14M $ 552.14M $ 552.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.15M $ 1.15M $ 1.15M All-Time High: $ 0.085 $ 0.085 $ 0.085 All-Time Low: $ 0.000895414007360376 $ 0.000895414007360376 $ 0.000895414007360376 Current Price: $ 0.001145 $ 0.001145 $ 0.001145 Learn more about VoluMint (VMINT) price

VoluMint (VMINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of VoluMint (VMINT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VMINT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VMINT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VMINT's tokenomics, explore VMINT token's live price!

