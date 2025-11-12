Vameon (VAMEON) Tokenomics
Vameon (VAMEON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vameon (VAMEON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Vameon (VAMEON) Information
Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay.
Vameon (VAMEON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Vameon (VAMEON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VAMEON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VAMEON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VAMEON's tokenomics, explore VAMEON token's live price!
How to Buy VAMEON
Interested in adding Vameon (VAMEON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VAMEON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Vameon (VAMEON) Price History
Analyzing the price history of VAMEON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
VAMEON Price Prediction
Want to know where VAMEON might be heading? Our VAMEON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Buy Vameon (VAMEON)
Amount
1 VAMEON = 0.00001987 USD
Trade Vameon (VAMEON)
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for