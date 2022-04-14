USUAL (USUAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into USUAL (USUAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

USUAL (USUAL) Information Total Supply: 4000000000 USUAL.Usual is a secure and decentralized fiat-backed stablecoin issuer that redistributes ownership and value through the $USUAL token. Official Website: https://usual.money/ Whitepaper: https://docs.usual.money/start-here/why-usual Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xC4441c2BE5d8fA8126822B9929CA0b81Ea0DE38E Buy USUAL Now!

Market Cap: $ 95.89M
Total Supply: $ 4.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.13B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 340.00M
All-Time High: $ 1.6531
All-Time Low: $ 0.05957884122345306
Current Price: $ 0.085

USUAL (USUAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USUAL (USUAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USUAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USUAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USUAL's tokenomics, explore USUAL token's live price!

