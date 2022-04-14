American Coin (USA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into American Coin (USA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

American Coin (USA) Information The meme coin created in honor of the USA. Official Website: https://www.americancoin.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.americancoin.xyz/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/69kdRLyP5DTRkpHraaSZAQbWmAwzF9guKjZfzMXzcbAs Buy USA Now!

American Coin (USA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for American Coin (USA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 11.88T $ 11.88T $ 11.88T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.44M $ 12.44M $ 12.44M All-Time High: $ 0.00002654 $ 0.00002654 $ 0.00002654 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000221529654332 $ 0.000000221529654332 $ 0.000000221529654332 Current Price: $ 0.0000010473 $ 0.0000010473 $ 0.0000010473 Learn more about American Coin (USA) price

American Coin (USA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of American Coin (USA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USA's tokenomics, explore USA token's live price!

American Coin (USA) Price History Analyzing the price history of USA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore USA Price History now!

USA Price Prediction Want to know where USA might be heading? Our USA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See USA token's Price Prediction now!

