UBXS Token (UBXS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UBXS Token (UBXS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UBXS Token (UBXS) Information UBXS Token has entered the real world. The aim of the project is to bring together the physical world and the virtual world (metaverse) by combining the real estate sector with a market volume of 100 trillion dollars with blockchain, web 3.0., metaverse, tokenomics and NFT technologies. Official Website: https://bixos.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.bixos.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4f1960E29b2cA581a38c5c474e123f420F8092db#balances Buy UBXS Now!

UBXS Token (UBXS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UBXS Token (UBXS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.19M $ 1.19M $ 1.19M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 57.16M $ 57.16M $ 57.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.65467 $ 0.65467 $ 0.65467 All-Time Low: $ 0.009392121359881727 $ 0.009392121359881727 $ 0.009392121359881727 Current Price: $ 0.02078 $ 0.02078 $ 0.02078 Learn more about UBXS Token (UBXS) price

UBXS Token (UBXS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UBXS Token (UBXS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UBXS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UBXS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UBXS's tokenomics, explore UBXS token's live price!

How to Buy UBXS Interested in adding UBXS Token (UBXS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy UBXS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy UBXS on MEXC now!

UBXS Token (UBXS) Price History Analyzing the price history of UBXS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore UBXS Price History now!

UBXS Price Prediction Want to know where UBXS might be heading? Our UBXS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UBXS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!