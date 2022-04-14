TUBES (TUBES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TUBES (TUBES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TUBES (TUBES) Information The TUBE protocol launch the First Inscription cross-chain decentralized exchange. With breakthroughs in cross-chain technology and the realization of DEFI functions on ERC20, the platform will operate with transparent and secure rules, leading the industry's ecosystem development. The main functions in the first phase of the platform's technological ecosystem development include liquidity staking, liquidity rewards, decentralized exchange, staking lending protocols, and cross-chain protocols. Official Website: https://www.protocol.tube/main/index Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xfcc24ec0cce31306a9541bfbfe45ff8a0f34f36e Buy TUBES Now!

TUBES (TUBES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TUBES (TUBES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 39.00M $ 39.00M $ 39.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.33M $ 4.33M $ 4.33M All-Time High: $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 All-Time Low: $ 0.22999102299813068 $ 0.22999102299813068 $ 0.22999102299813068 Current Price: $ 0.1109 $ 0.1109 $ 0.1109 Learn more about TUBES (TUBES) price

TUBES (TUBES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TUBES (TUBES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUBES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUBES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUBES's tokenomics, explore TUBES token's live price!

