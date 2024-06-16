TRUST AI (TRT) Tokenomics
Trust AI is an innovative blockchain platform designed to revolutionize decentralized ecosystems by integrating AI-driven solutions. With a focus on no-code tools, seamless smart contract creation, and scalable technology, Trust AI empowers individuals and businesses to adopt blockchain with ease. The platform’s advanced features include a secure blockchain, decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT creation tools, and cross-chain compatibility, all aimed at enhancing accessibility, security, and efficiency in the Web3 landscape.
TRUST AI (TRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
TRUST AI (TRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TRUST AI (TRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TRUST AI (TRT) Price History
Analyzing the price history of TRT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
TRT Price Prediction
Want to know where TRT might be heading? Our TRT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.