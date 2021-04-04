TRIBE (TRIBE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TRIBE (TRIBE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TRIBE (TRIBE) Information The Fei protocol is the mechanism by which the Fei stablecoin is issued. It uses a mechanism called ‘Direct Incentives’ in order to maintain stability. TRIBE is the governance token that controls changes to the protocol. Official Website: https://fei.money/ Whitepaper: https://fei.money/static/media/whitepaper.7d5e2986.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/DPgNKZJAG2w1S6vfYHDBT62R4qrWWH5f45CnxtbQduZE Buy TRIBE Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 2.4699
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.5495

TRIBE (TRIBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TRIBE (TRIBE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRIBE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRIBE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRIBE's tokenomics, explore TRIBE token's live price!

