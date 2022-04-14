Trac Network (TNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Trac Network (TNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Trac Network (TNK) Information Trac Core is a versatile tool designed for the Bitcoin ecosystem. It simplifies access to Bitcoin data by fetching updates from the blockchain, sorting them systematically, and providing them for searches and analyses via APIs.In addition to being an indexer, Trac Core serves as an oracle for Bitcoin, establishing a dependable connection to the external world beyond the blockchain. In essence, your Chainlink for the Bitcoin ecosystem. Official Website: https://trac.network/ Block Explorer: https://unisat.io/brc20/trac Buy TNK Now!

Trac Network (TNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trac Network (TNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.88M $ 6.88M $ 6.88M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.88M $ 6.88M $ 6.88M All-Time High: $ 2.61 $ 2.61 $ 2.61 All-Time Low: $ 0.002123294088625495 $ 0.002123294088625495 $ 0.002123294088625495 Current Price: $ 0.3278 $ 0.3278 $ 0.3278 Learn more about Trac Network (TNK) price

Trac Network (TNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trac Network (TNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TNK's tokenomics, explore TNK token's live price!

