Token Metrics AI (TMAI) Information Token Metrics offers an ecosystem that seamlessly combines tokenization and gamification. It gives users access to cutting-edge analytical tools, AI-powered trading indicators, and a smart AI crypto chatbot. Official Website: https://www.tokenmetrics.com/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0xca4569949699d56e1834efe9f58747ca0f151b01 Buy TMAI Now!

Token Metrics AI (TMAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Token Metrics AI (TMAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.62M $ 6.62M $ 6.62M All-Time High: $ 0.016583 $ 0.016583 $ 0.016583 All-Time Low: $ 0.00052642785789373 $ 0.00052642785789373 $ 0.00052642785789373 Current Price: $ 0.0006619 $ 0.0006619 $ 0.0006619 Learn more about Token Metrics AI (TMAI) price

Token Metrics AI (TMAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Token Metrics AI (TMAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TMAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TMAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TMAI's tokenomics, explore TMAI token's live price!

