Talent Protocol (TALENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Talent Protocol (TALENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Talent Protocol (TALENT) Information Professional reputation data for the new internet. Talent Protocol brings professional reputation onchain to make incredible builders more visible. Official Website: https://talentprotocol.com Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x9a33406165f562E16C3abD82fd1185482E01b49a Buy TALENT Now!

Talent Protocol (TALENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Talent Protocol (TALENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.44M $ 1.44M $ 1.44M Total Supply: $ 600.00M $ 600.00M $ 600.00M Circulating Supply: $ 169.98M $ 169.98M $ 169.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.09M $ 5.09M $ 5.09M All-Time High: $ 0.15892 $ 0.15892 $ 0.15892 All-Time Low: $ 0.004593551012617209 $ 0.004593551012617209 $ 0.004593551012617209 Current Price: $ 0.008485 $ 0.008485 $ 0.008485 Learn more about Talent Protocol (TALENT) price

Talent Protocol (TALENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Talent Protocol (TALENT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TALENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TALENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TALENT's tokenomics, explore TALENT token's live price!

How to Buy TALENT Interested in adding Talent Protocol (TALENT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TALENT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy TALENT on MEXC now!

Talent Protocol (TALENT) Price History Analyzing the price history of TALENT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TALENT Price History now!

TALENT Price Prediction Want to know where TALENT might be heading? Our TALENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TALENT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!