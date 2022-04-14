Stobox (STBU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stobox (STBU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stobox (STBU) Information Stobox is a top-tier award-winning tokenization company that provides technology and consulting to help clients leverage digital assets and tokenized securities. Their mission is to make it easier than ever for businesses to embrace tokenization and unlock new opportunities with Real World Assets. Official Website: https://www.stobox.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.stobox.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa6422e3e219ee6d4c1b18895275fe43556fd50ed Buy STBU Now!

Stobox (STBU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stobox (STBU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.97M Total Supply: $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 150.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.95M All-Time High: $ 0.3143 All-Time Low: $ 0.000117516245378328 Current Price: $ 0.0198

Stobox (STBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stobox (STBU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STBU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STBU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STBU's tokenomics, explore STBU token's live price!

