Splintershards (SPS) Information Splintershards (SPS) is a new cryptocurrency governance token which will be integrated into the Splinterlands game in order to provide increasing levels of decision-making ability and control over the product to the player-base, asset owners, and other stakeholders. Official Website: https://splinterlands.com Whitepaper: https://sps.splinterlands.com Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1633b7157e7638c4d6593436111bf125ee74703f Buy SPS Now!

Splintershards (SPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Splintershards (SPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.69M $ 9.69M $ 9.69M Total Supply: $ 3.00B $ 3.00B $ 3.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.33B $ 1.33B $ 1.33B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.89M $ 21.89M $ 21.89M All-Time High: $ 0.687 $ 0.687 $ 0.687 All-Time Low: $ 0.004181437667093899 $ 0.004181437667093899 $ 0.004181437667093899 Current Price: $ 0.007297 $ 0.007297 $ 0.007297 Learn more about Splintershards (SPS) price

Splintershards (SPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Splintershards (SPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPS's tokenomics, explore SPS token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of SPS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

Want to know where SPS might be heading? Our SPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

