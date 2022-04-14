Skate (SKATE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Skate (SKATE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Skate (SKATE) Information Skate is a multi-VM infrastructure project that enables any decentralized application to run seamlessly across multiple blockchains, including both EVM and alternative VMs. It also provides native access to VM-specific applications on other chains—for example, allowing EVM apps to operate directly within SVM or TON environments. Official Website: https://skatechain.org Whitepaper: https://www.skatechain.org/amm-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9v6BKHg8WWKBPTGqLFQz87RxyaHHDygx8SnZEbBFmns2

Skate (SKATE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skate (SKATE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.21M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 212.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.30M All-Time High: $ 0.2744 All-Time Low: $ 0.032356110373889 Current Price: $ 0.0433

Skate (SKATE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Skate (SKATE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKATE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKATE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

