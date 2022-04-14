Shieldeum (SDM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shieldeum (SDM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shieldeum (SDM) Information Secure Computing Power for 440 million Crypto Users by AI Powered Decentralized Physical Infrastructure network. Official Website: https://shieldeum.net/ Whitepaper: https://docs.shieldeum.net/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x516f8a1fB458EBdcFd0F544fF85c69C1c0Ebc31d Buy SDM Now!

Shieldeum (SDM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shieldeum (SDM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.39M $ 1.39M $ 1.39M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 278.33M $ 278.33M $ 278.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.98M $ 4.98M $ 4.98M All-Time High: $ 0.245913 $ 0.245913 $ 0.245913 All-Time Low: $ 0.004805855069765886 $ 0.004805855069765886 $ 0.004805855069765886 Current Price: $ 0.004977 $ 0.004977 $ 0.004977 Learn more about Shieldeum (SDM) price

Shieldeum (SDM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shieldeum (SDM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SDM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SDM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SDM's tokenomics, explore SDM token's live price!

How to Buy SDM Interested in adding Shieldeum (SDM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SDM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SDM on MEXC now!

Shieldeum (SDM) Price History Analyzing the price history of SDM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SDM Price History now!

SDM Price Prediction Want to know where SDM might be heading? Our SDM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SDM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!