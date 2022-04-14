SmarDex (SDEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SmarDex (SDEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SmarDex (SDEX) Information SMARDEX is revolutionizing the DeFi space by tackling the persistent issue of impermanent loss. Our groundbreaking technology allows liquidity providers to earn smart returns, while giving users access to the best opportunities in the market. Official Website: https://smardex.io Whitepaper: https://www.academia.edu/98332701/The_SMARDEX_Protocol_A_Novel_Solution_to_Impermanent_Loss_in_Decentralized_Finance Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9dzSzFvPsKDoY2gdWErsuz2H1o4tbzvgBhrNZ9cvkD2j

SmarDex (SDEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 44.76M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.22B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.54M All-Time High: $ 0.026941 All-Time Low: $ 0.002610586990749239 Current Price: $ 0.004854

SmarDex (SDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SmarDex (SDEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SDEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SDEX's tokenomics, explore SDEX token's live price!

