Sharpe AI (SAI) Information Sharpe is an AI-powered crypto super-app designed for professional traders, offering a unified platform for intelligence, investing, and automating digital assets. With over 150,000 users and more than $500M in volume, Sharpe is now the largest crypto super-app. Official Website: http://sharpe.ai Whitepaper: https://github.com/Sharpelabs/Whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3567aa22cd3ab9aef23d7e18ee0d7cf16974d7e6

Sharpe AI (SAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sharpe AI (SAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.30M $ 2.30M $ 2.30M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 111.82M $ 111.82M $ 111.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.61M $ 20.61M $ 20.61M All-Time High: $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 All-Time Low: $ 0.005510456677960299 $ 0.005510456677960299 $ 0.005510456677960299 Current Price: $ 0.02061 $ 0.02061 $ 0.02061 Learn more about Sharpe AI (SAI) price

Sharpe AI (SAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sharpe AI (SAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAI's tokenomics, explore SAI token's live price!

