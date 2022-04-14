Tether Gold (XAUT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tether Gold (XAUT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.

Market Cap: $ 820.20M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 246.52K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 3,529.97
All-Time Low: $ 1,408.88233399
Current Price: $ 3,327.04

Tether Gold (XAUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tether Gold (XAUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of XAUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XAUT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

