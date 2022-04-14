Radiant (RDNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Radiant (RDNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Radiant (RDNT) Information Radiant is building the first omnichain money market atop LayerZero. Deposit & borrow across multiple chains, seamlessly. Lenders who provide liquidity to Radiant will earn a passive income on the assets they deposit. Borrowers are able to withdraw against collateralized funds in order to obtain liquidity (working capital) without selling their assets and closing their positions. Official Website: https://radiant.capital/ Whitepaper: https://docs.radiant.capital/radiant/ Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x3082cc23568ea640225c2467653db90e9250aaa0 Buy RDNT Now!

Market Cap: $ 30.13M
Total Supply: $ 1.50B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.29B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.00M
All-Time High: $ 0.52
All-Time Low: $ 0.011151453356042723
Current Price: $ 0.02333

Radiant (RDNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Radiant (RDNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RDNT's tokenomics, explore RDNT token's live price!

