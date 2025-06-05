What is RAIDER (RAIDER)

Crypto Raiders is an NFT-based dungeon crawler on Polygon. Characters can complete dungeons, duel, level up, choose their build, and own all of their in-game assets and work. The RAIDER token represents the Crypto Raiders overall economy. Owning it can earn holders a share of all revenue generated through in-game purchases and activities.

What is the price of RAIDER (RAIDER) today? The live price of RAIDER (RAIDER) is -- USD . What is the market cap of RAIDER (RAIDER)? The current market cap of RAIDER is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RAIDER by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of RAIDER (RAIDER)? The current circulating supply of RAIDER (RAIDER) is -- USD . What was the highest price of RAIDER (RAIDER)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of RAIDER (RAIDER) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RAIDER (RAIDER)? The 24-hour trading volume of RAIDER (RAIDER) is -- USD .

