What is PLA (PLA)

PlayDapp is a dApp game portal that provides C2C Marketplace. All PlayDapp games are interoperable thus providing a portfolio of game content that gamers can enjoy with their non-fungible tokens(NFT). Gamers can also trade their characters and items in the C2C marketplace in addition to increasing the value of the NFT by leveling up, strengthening, and amalgamating them.

How to buy PLA (PLA)

PLA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PLA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

