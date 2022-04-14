DePHY (PHY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DePHY (PHY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DePHY (PHY) Information DePHY is building the decentralized infrastructure backbone for AI and DePIN networks. We began by helping launch and scale DePIN networks - codeveloping & manufacturing DePIN hardware, connecting it on-chain using DePHY’s Messaging Layer, and unlocking new liquidity through tokenizing mining rewards. Now we are expanding our foundation to power the world’s first decentralized MCP service mesh, enabling AIs (LLMs) to fetch out-source data, real-world data, and interact with physical infrastructure. Official Website: https://dephy.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/189CMfdklfHPFiVZA5Pa411ySSiGmKmaA/view Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/DEpHYkW6nEm3Sxhb2rwftatrSAV3AP3ac6MgAWBbnsS8 Buy PHY Now!

DePHY (PHY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DePHY (PHY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.63M $ 3.63M $ 3.63M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 72.29M $ 72.29M $ 72.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.19M $ 50.19M $ 50.19M All-Time High: $ 0.09652 $ 0.09652 $ 0.09652 All-Time Low: $ 0.04233309857126296 $ 0.04233309857126296 $ 0.04233309857126296 Current Price: $ 0.05019 $ 0.05019 $ 0.05019 Learn more about DePHY (PHY) price

DePHY (PHY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DePHY (PHY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHY's tokenomics, explore PHY token's live price!

