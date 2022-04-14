Pepe Unchained (PEPU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pepe Unchained (PEPU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) Information Welcome to the world of PEPE Unchained, where the legend of Pepe meets the cutting-edge technology of Layer 2 blockchain. Prepare to experience double the staking rewards, double the Pepe, and 100X the fun! Official Website: https://pepeunchained.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x93aA0ccD1e5628d3A841C4DbdF602D9eb04085d6

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Unchained (PEPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.96M $ 11.96M $ 11.96M Total Supply: $ 16.00B $ 16.00B $ 16.00B Circulating Supply: $ 16.00B $ 16.00B $ 16.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.96M $ 11.96M $ 11.96M All-Time High: $ 0.02535 $ 0.02535 $ 0.02535 All-Time Low: $ 0.000519663538927193 $ 0.000519663538927193 $ 0.000519663538927193 Current Price: $ 0.0007475 $ 0.0007475 $ 0.0007475 Learn more about Pepe Unchained (PEPU) price

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEPU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEPU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEPU's tokenomics, explore PEPU token's live price!

How to Buy PEPU Interested in adding Pepe Unchained (PEPU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PEPU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) Price History Analyzing the price history of PEPU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

PEPU Price Prediction Want to know where PEPU might be heading? Our PEPU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

