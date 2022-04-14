Oraichain (ORAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oraichain (ORAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oraichain (ORAI) Information Oraichain provides multidimensional trustworthy proofs of AI and enables secure integration with Web3. With AI as the cornerstone, Oraichain has developed many essential and innovative products and services including AI Oracle, DINO Hub with DINO Center, AI Marketplace & Data Marketplace, fully on-chain VRF, AI-based NFT generation & copyright protection, Royalty Protocol, AI-powered Yield Aggregator Platform, Cosmwasm IDE, and many more. Oraichain is the world’s first Layer 1 of AI oracle and Trustworthy Proofs™️. Official Website: https://orai.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.orai.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4c11249814f11b9346808179cf06e71ac328c1b5 Buy ORAI Now!

Oraichain (ORAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 43.83M
Total Supply: $ 19.78M
Circulating Supply: $ 13.82M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 62.72M
All-Time High: $ 17.43
All-Time Low: $ 0.9138843220735346
Current Price: $ 3.171

Oraichain (ORAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oraichain (ORAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORAI's tokenomics, explore ORAI token's live price!

