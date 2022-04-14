NOMOEX TOKEN (NOMOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NOMOEX TOKEN (NOMOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NOMOEX TOKEN (NOMOX) Information We aim to lead the future of finance; Our vision is a future devoid of exorbitant service fees fortified security measures, and unparalleled performance with scalable products. We are building a one-stop solution for all crypto needs & our mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone in their daily lives. Official Website: https://nomoex.com Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.nomoex.com Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x30683d46edd7e2a52402e5301b14db33bd4ff550 Buy NOMOX Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0948
All-Time Low: $ 0.001947907036370223
Current Price: $ 0.008883

NOMOEX TOKEN (NOMOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NOMOEX TOKEN (NOMOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOMOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOMOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOMOX's tokenomics, explore NOMOX token's live price!

