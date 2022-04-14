NODE (NODE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NODE (NODE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NODE (NODE) Information NodeOps Network is an AI-powered coordination layer for decentralized Compute, designed to automate deployment, enforcement, and scaling across an open, multi-provider network. Official Website: https://nodeops.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nodeops.network/Learn Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc0d2af6d32240494742ae486b9b73ec6dcc54aa1 Buy NODE Now!

NODE (NODE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NODE (NODE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.18M $ 10.18M $ 10.18M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 133.39M $ 133.39M $ 133.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 76.33M $ 76.33M $ 76.33M All-Time High: $ 0.42601 $ 0.42601 $ 0.42601 All-Time Low: $ 0.036237660518626376 $ 0.036237660518626376 $ 0.036237660518626376 Current Price: $ 0.07633 $ 0.07633 $ 0.07633 Learn more about NODE (NODE) price

NODE (NODE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NODE (NODE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NODE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NODE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NODE's tokenomics, explore NODE token's live price!

