MACHINA (MXNA) Information Dark Machine is a team-based dark mech shooter designed using the latest game and blockchain technologies. Esports and modern tokenomics synergistically join forces to create an entertainment experience where digital ownership of items that players care about the most transforms the world of competitive mech battles. Dark Machine will be the world’s first blockchain game to support decentralized tournaments. The project takes the best blend of top Japanese entertainment and combines them in an industry-first simultaneous production of BCG and Anime, with the BCG being a unique blend of Transformers and Stranger Things as an arena-shooter style game built on the industry-leading game engine Unreal Engine 5. The co-founders have 20+ years of experience working as directors/producers in top gaming studios. Official Website: https://darkmachinegame.com Whitepaper: https://wp.meta-x.studio/dark-machine Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf734f84E000Cc8B17ABEF6761A30a2FCc105A73f Buy MXNA Now!

MACHINA (MXNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MACHINA (MXNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 All-Time Low: $ 0.002128887593718385 $ 0.002128887593718385 $ 0.002128887593718385 Current Price: $ 0.003859 $ 0.003859 $ 0.003859 Learn more about MACHINA (MXNA) price

MACHINA (MXNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MACHINA (MXNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MXNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MXNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MXNA's tokenomics, explore MXNA token's live price!

