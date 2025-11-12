Metti Token (MTT) Tokenomics
Metti Token (MTT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metti Token (MTT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Metti Token (MTT) Information
METTI Token (MTT) is a multi-utility token within the OMET/ONFA ecosystem, used for payments, trading, staking, and unlocking exclusive benefits such as participating in FOMO programs, Mini Races, and purchasing NFT Mining packages. MTT also serves as a governance token, empowering the community to vote on key decisions, while its multi-chain capability enables seamless swapping across both DEX and CEX platforms. With a deflationary tokenomics model, on-chain transparency, scalable applications, and a community-first approach, MTT is committed to building sustainable value closely tied to practical, real-world products and services.
Metti Token (MTT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Metti Token (MTT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MTT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MTT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MTT's tokenomics, explore MTT token's live price!
Metti Token (MTT) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MTT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
MTT Price Prediction
Want to know where MTT might be heading? Our MTT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
