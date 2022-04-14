Micro GPT (MICRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Micro GPT (MICRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Micro GPT (MICRO) Information MicroGPT is an advanced AI platform designed to streamline and democratize software development for developers of all levels. Offering real-time coding suggestions, IDE integration, and a unique "Code to Earn" rewards system, MicroGPT empowers users to code efficiently and collaboratively across mobile, web, and desktop. With an emphasis on accessibility and productivity, Official Website: https://www.microgpt.io/ Whitepaper: https://microgpt.gitbook.io/microgpt Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8CEDb0680531d26e62ABdBd0F4c5428b7fDC26d5 Buy MICRO Now!

Micro GPT (MICRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Micro GPT (MICRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 952.60K $ 952.60K $ 952.60K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 749.49M $ 749.49M $ 749.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.27M $ 1.27M $ 1.27M All-Time High: $ 0.05591 $ 0.05591 $ 0.05591 All-Time Low: $ 0.000476789213184707 $ 0.000476789213184707 $ 0.000476789213184707 Current Price: $ 0.001271 $ 0.001271 $ 0.001271 Learn more about Micro GPT (MICRO) price

Micro GPT (MICRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Micro GPT (MICRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MICRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MICRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MICRO's tokenomics, explore MICRO token's live price!

Interested in adding Micro GPT (MICRO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MICRO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Micro GPT (MICRO) Price History Analyzing the price history of MICRO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MICRO Price History now!

MICRO Price Prediction Want to know where MICRO might be heading? Our MICRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MICRO token's Price Prediction now!

