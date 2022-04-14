Metafighter (MF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Metafighter (MF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Metafighter (MF) Information MetaFighter is a skill-based P2E fighting game which captures the essence of arcade classics like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat while delivering an in-game economy that rewards players for their gameplay. Official Website: http://metafighter.com Whitepaper: https://metafighter.com/MetaFighter%20White%20Paper%20(v1.2).pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xBb6cDedac5CaB4A420211a4A8e8B5DCA879B31De Buy MF Now!

Metafighter (MF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metafighter (MF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 82.43K $ 82.43K $ 82.43K Total Supply: $ 1.50B $ 1.50B $ 1.50B Circulating Supply: $ 614.03M $ 614.03M $ 614.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 201.36K $ 201.36K $ 201.36K All-Time High: $ 0.003438 $ 0.003438 $ 0.003438 All-Time Low: $ 0.000033149154696201 $ 0.000033149154696201 $ 0.000033149154696201 Current Price: $ 0.00013424 $ 0.00013424 $ 0.00013424 Learn more about Metafighter (MF) price

Metafighter (MF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metafighter (MF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MF's tokenomics, explore MF token's live price!

How to Buy MF Interested in adding Metafighter (MF) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MF, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MF on MEXC now!

Metafighter (MF) Price History Analyzing the price history of MF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MF Price History now!

MF Price Prediction Want to know where MF might be heading? Our MF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!