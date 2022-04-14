McDull (MCDULL) Tokenomics
McDull (MCDULL) Information
McDull is a meme token inspired by the popular cartoon piglet from Hong Kong, created by cartoonist Alice Mak and writer Brian Tse. He is known for his innocence and relatable, humorous adventures. Despite his many shortcomings, McDull embodies perseverance and contentment, making him a beloved figure who resonates with audiences through his heartfelt and comedic traits.
McDull (MCDULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for McDull (MCDULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
McDull (MCDULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of McDull (MCDULL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MCDULL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MCDULL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MCDULL's tokenomics, explore MCDULL token's live price!
How to Buy MCDULL
Interested in adding McDull (MCDULL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MCDULL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
McDull (MCDULL) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MCDULL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
MCDULL Price Prediction
Want to know where MCDULL might be heading? Our MCDULL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy McDull (MCDULL)
Amount
1 MCDULL = 0.000003428 USD