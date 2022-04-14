Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Laqira Protocol (LQR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Laqira Protocol (LQR) Information Laqira Protocol is a DeFi hub with innovative products including LaqiraPay, LaqiDex and TaBit. Official Website: https://laqira.io Whitepaper: https://laqira.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc4a1e7106d08b7ff947254b6d75cf2b877d55daf Buy LQR Now!

Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Laqira Protocol (LQR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 10.00M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 88.62M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.4117
All-Time Low: $ 0.003177412953362381
Current Price: $ 0.1128

Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Laqira Protocol (LQR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LQR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LQR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LQR's tokenomics, explore LQR token's live price!

