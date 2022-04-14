LOL (LOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LOL (LOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LOL (LOL) Information The LOL project is a unique and innovative memecoin initiative that centers around the world’s most widely recognized and used emoji, the symbol. As a digital currency built on blockchain technology, $LOL combines the lightheartedness of internet culture with the growing potential of decentralized finance (DeFi). At its core, $LOL seeks to create a vibrant, engaging community where humor and finance coexist, making the world of cryptocurrency more accessible, enjoyable, and inclusive. Official Website: https://loliverse.top/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x769F06c72a5a5d9E9a02758a0e23CD5A25e155D0 Buy LOL Now!

LOL (LOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.07
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.000089

LOL (LOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LOL (LOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOL's tokenomics, explore LOL token's live price!

