LandX Finance (LNDX) Information LandX funds farmers for a share of future harvests. Financing is secured by farmland, offering investors sustainable yield from tangible assets. Official Website: https://landx.fi/ Whitepaper: https://landx.gitbook.io/landx/introduction-to-landx/video-explainer Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x08A1C30BBB26425c1031ee9E43FA0B9960742539 Buy LNDX Now!

Market Cap: $ 917.02K
Total Supply: $ 80.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 14.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.22M
All-Time High: $ 3.88
All-Time Low: $ 0.05116158055352152
Current Price: $ 0.0652

LandX Finance (LNDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LandX Finance (LNDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LNDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LNDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LNDX's tokenomics, explore LNDX token's live price!

