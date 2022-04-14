Lava Network (LAVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lava Network (LAVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lava Network (LAVA) Information Lava is a protocol which coordinates traffic from AI agents, apps and wallets on every blockchain. Lava aggregates data providers and directs transactions and queries such as your wallet balance, based on the speed and reliability of the provider. The protocol has secured $3.5m+ in revenue, with chains and apps like NEAR, Starknet, Filecoin, and Axelar already paying LAVA stakers and providers $1m+ to offer ultra-reliable service. If blockchains are cities, Lava owns the roads. Official Website: https://www.lavanet.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.lavanet.xyz/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://lava.explorers.guru/ Buy LAVA Now!

Lava Network (LAVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lava Network (LAVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.63M $ 55.63M $ 55.63M All-Time High: $ 0.2028 $ 0.2028 $ 0.2028 All-Time Low: $ 0.03594416552789407 $ 0.03594416552789407 $ 0.03594416552789407 Current Price: $ 0.05563 $ 0.05563 $ 0.05563 Learn more about Lava Network (LAVA) price

Lava Network (LAVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lava Network (LAVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAVA's tokenomics, explore LAVA token's live price!

How to Buy LAVA Interested in adding Lava Network (LAVA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LAVA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LAVA on MEXC now!

Lava Network (LAVA) Price History Analyzing the price history of LAVA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LAVA Price History now!

LAVA Price Prediction Want to know where LAVA might be heading? Our LAVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LAVA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!