KINIC (KINIC) Information Kinic is a DAO focused on the progression of on-chain artificial intelligence, search technologies, and portable 'AI'. Kinic initially debuted as a winner in the global SuperNova Hackathon. It later transformed into an SNS DAO, with the singular mission of tamperproof AI. Starting as a simple web3 indexer and search engine, it has since evolved into a suite of tools for on-chain search, LLM, and other tamperproof models and vector databases. Anyone can log into the Kinic UI and deploy their own 100% on-chain vector database and select from local or on-chain AI models. The merging of advanced cryptography such as zero-knowledge proofs & chain-key cryptography, with portable AI models will allow for multitudes of use-cases. Official Website: https://kinic.io/ Whitepaper: https://74iy7-xqaaa-aaaaf-qagra-cai.ic0.app/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://dashboard.internetcomputer.org/sns/7jkta-eyaaa-aaaaq-aaarq-cai Buy KINIC Now!

KINIC (KINIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KINIC (KINIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.09M $ 2.09M $ 2.09M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 2.87M $ 2.87M $ 2.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.30M $ 7.30M $ 7.30M All-Time High: $ 7.899 $ 7.899 $ 7.899 All-Time Low: $ 0.48633364337968216 $ 0.48633364337968216 $ 0.48633364337968216 Current Price: $ 0.7297 $ 0.7297 $ 0.7297 Learn more about KINIC (KINIC) price

KINIC (KINIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KINIC (KINIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KINIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KINIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KINIC's tokenomics, explore KINIC token's live price!

