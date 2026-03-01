What is KIN

Market Cap: $ 5.24M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 147.19M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.62M
All-Time High: $ 0.19412
All-Time Low: $ 0.015000419475530989
Current Price: $ 0.03562

Kindred Labs (KIN) Information Kindred is the character-powered AI network, bringing officially licensed iconic IP to life as a constant, emotionally intelligent presence by your side. Official Website: https://www.kindredlabs.ai/ Block Explorer: https://seitrace.com/token/0xCC1B8207853662C5CFABfB028806EC06eA1f6AC6

Kindred Labs (KIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kindred Labs (KIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIN's tokenomics, explore KIN token's live price!

Kindred Labs (KIN) Price History Analyzing the price history of KIN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

