KiloEx (KILO) Information Next generation of user-friendly perpetual DEX on BNB Chain/opBNB/Base/Manta. Fully integration with LSTfi. Official Website: https://www.kiloex.io Whitepaper: https://docs.kiloex.io/kiloex Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xfcd05460CB7f8f92Ec5e82c939c599f531A7019a Buy KILO Now!

KiloEx (KILO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KiloEx (KILO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.69M $ 4.69M $ 4.69M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 211.70M $ 211.70M $ 211.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.17M $ 22.17M $ 22.17M All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.03911088811156754 $ 0.03911088811156754 $ 0.03911088811156754 Current Price: $ 0.02217 $ 0.02217 $ 0.02217 Learn more about KiloEx (KILO) price

KiloEx (KILO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KiloEx (KILO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KILO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KILO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KILO's tokenomics, explore KILO token's live price!

