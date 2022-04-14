Kendu Inu (KENDU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kendu Inu (KENDU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kendu Inu (KENDU) Information Kendu is the narrative, and you are the catalyst. Become the main character in the rise of the ultimate memecoin ecosystem. Will you join the pack? Official Website: https://kendu.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/2nnrviYJRLcf2bXAxpKTRXzccoDbwaP4vzuGUG75Jo45 Buy KENDU Now!

Kendu Inu (KENDU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kendu Inu (KENDU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.02M $ 18.02M $ 18.02M Total Supply: $ 948.43B $ 948.43B $ 948.43B Circulating Supply: $ 948.43B $ 948.43B $ 948.43B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.02M $ 18.02M $ 18.02M All-Time High: $ 0.00010297 $ 0.00010297 $ 0.00010297 All-Time Low: $ 0.000006348332403023 $ 0.000006348332403023 $ 0.000006348332403023 Current Price: $ 0.000019 $ 0.000019 $ 0.000019 Learn more about Kendu Inu (KENDU) price

Kendu Inu (KENDU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kendu Inu (KENDU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KENDU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KENDU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KENDU's tokenomics, explore KENDU token's live price!

