A digital currency with a heart - giving back where it matters most. In a world where technological progress must go hand in hand with social responsibility, $KARMA was created with a simple yet powerful vision: $KARMA aims to be a stable, transparent, and sustainable bridge between crypto innovation and real human need. We believe that true value is not just created in markets, but in people's lives. That's why $KARMA is built to give back where it's needed and where it makes a real difference.