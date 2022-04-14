JetTon Game (JETTON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JetTon Game (JETTON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JetTon Game (JETTON) Information JetTon.Games is a unique cross-platform solution built on the TheOpenNetwork technologies. Official Website: https://jetton.investments/en Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1x7UD0QAkLCeDReWGpzZHALglRp6HuXMb/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=112798349512180798944&rtpof=true&sd=true Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQAQXlWJvGbbFfE8F3oS8s87lIgdovS455IsWFaRdmJetTon Buy JETTON Now!

JetTon Game (JETTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JetTon Game (JETTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.53M $ 1.53M $ 1.53M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 8.11M $ 8.11M $ 8.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.87M $ 18.87M $ 18.87M All-Time High: $ 3.5 $ 3.5 $ 3.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.1199002098862238 $ 0.1199002098862238 $ 0.1199002098862238 Current Price: $ 0.18871 $ 0.18871 $ 0.18871 Learn more about JetTon Game (JETTON) price

JetTon Game (JETTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JetTon Game (JETTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JETTON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JETTON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JETTON's tokenomics, explore JETTON token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of JETTON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

